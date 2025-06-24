Vernon City Councill approves borrowing withdrawal of $45 million for Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon Vernon City Council approved the borrowing of $45 million from the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia

Vernon city council will be borrowing its second chunk of money for construction of the $121-million Active Living Centre.

It’s one of three staged borrowing withdrawals the city needs from the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA), which only releases funds in the spring and fall. This $45 million borrowing request must go through Regional District of North Okanagan, which requires a council resolution.

The motion passed quickly at Mondays council meeting, only 87 seconds after the matter was first introduced.

The $121 million total being borrowed by the ALC was passed by referendum in October 2022.

The ground was broken for construction of the ALC on April. 8, 2024. The grand opening is scheduled for the fall of 2026.