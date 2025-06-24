Vernon salon frustrated after break-in attempt

Ben Low-On

The owner of Vernon’s Raven Hair Studio is frustrated after a recent break-in attempt at the business.

On June 16, around 2 a.m., Vernon RCMP received reports of an unknown suspect attempting to gain entry through the front and back doors of the business. Raven Hair Studio owner Chelsey Ingbrigston told Castanet the suspect even tried to burn her way through the door using a torch.

“I'm grateful that they didn't get in. But definitely my heart tanked and my stomach dropped,” said Ingbrigston.

According to Ingbrigston, the store has been broken into two other times in recent years. Before she became manager, burglars broke into the store and had a “huge party in the salon.” Three years ago, the business was broken into twice in one night and had an estimated $3,500 worth of stolen items and property damage.

“There's no repercussions for the people doing it, and there's no patrol to stop it. So it makes it super frustrating,” said Ingbrigston.

Other issues downtown

Along with the break-ins, Ingebrigston told Castanet the business is dealing with people defecating near the building. The business has also had people superglue their locks and live on its roof.

“I'm constantly checking my surveillance. I'm checking my doors and am always afraid,’ said Ingbrigston.

Ingbrigston said RCMP officers used to be designated in the downtown area. The Vernon RCMP told Castanet its downtown enforcement officers were combined with the prolific offender constable positions to form the Crime Reduction Unit.

"In order to meet the needs of the detachment, we were required to restructure our police resources to mitigate workload pressures in some of our other units," said Cpl. Tania Finn for the North Okanagan RCMP.

Ingbrigston feels that the city expects small businesses to incur the cost of vandalism and break-ins and said that going through insurance is much more than paying out of pocket.

“This has led to thousands of dollars spent on unnecessary incurred costs as well as the time and business lost to address and fix these problems,” said Ingbrigston.

“I think it's important to have compassion for the people who are struggling, and I think our community does a great job in the support that we provide. I do not think it's fair to allow the small business to be targeted, and have to deal with those things," Ingbrigston added.

When asked for comment, city spokesperson Jessica Hewitt told Castanet the City of Vernon "works closely with the RCMP and community partners to support crime prevention efforts."

Hewitt added that a volunteer Community Safety Patrol operates year-round on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. until midnight. They provide added visibility and report suspicious activity directly to the RCMP.