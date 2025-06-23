Woman, 75, killed in 'family disturbance' in Vernon

Photo: File photo File photo of Vernon RCMP vehicles.

A Vernon senior is dead after a "family disturbance" on Friday afternoon.

Police were called on June 20 at 4:15 p.m. with "numerous calls from the public regarding a fight that was escalating" at a residence in the 2300 block on 34th Street in Vernon, said an RCMP news release.

Mounties arrived to find the body of a 75-year-old Vernon woman on a patio.

“Responding officers arrested a suspect on scene. The suspect was released from police custody pending a future court date and is bound by several conditions,” said Cpl. Tania Finn for the North Okanagan RCMP.

RCMP say the suspected homicide is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

"The Vernon North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate and there is no additional information for release at this time," said the RCMP news release.