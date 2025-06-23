Vernon athlete in second place partway through the Breztel Ultra Triathlon

Photo: Shanda Hill Shanda sits in second place

Shanda Hill is out of the water and on the bike in the Breztel Ultra Triathlon.

Hill finished the swim in 18 hours and 24 minutes. Her finishing time was 19 minutes faster than her swimming split during her race in Brazil.

A release on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page says that Shanda has made the transition to the bike faster than she did in Brazil.

“It took her more than three and a half hours to begin the bike after the swim. Today, she was out of the water and rolling almost immediately. That alone is a massive step forward,” said the post.

In the past 34 hours, Hill has swum 38 kilometres and has pedalled through 335 kilometres on her bike. The post added that there is a heat warning in Colmar, France with the temperature sitting in the low 30s.

“The sun is relentless, and you can see the impact it has had in today’s photo, but Shanda is focused, steady and not backing down,” stated the release.

Currently, Hill sits second in the race and first in the women's category. Leading the field is Fabio Spiteri from Malta, who is 17.5 kilometres ahead of Hill.