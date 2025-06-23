Landfill transfer station capacity to be doubled in Armstrong

Photo: Google Maps Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility

Construction of a new residential waste transfer station at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility starts today.

The Armstrong landfill is nearing capacity and construction has been in the planning stages since 2022.

Nixon Earthworks will demolish the current four-bay transfer station and construct a new eight-bay residential transfer station. A new exit and entrance will be constructed and the flow of traffic will be improved.

If residents plan to use the dump over the next few months, customers are encouraged to plan accordingly and follow posted signage.

North Okanagan residents may use the Vernon landfill if the Armstrong-Spallumcheen facility cannot meet waste management needs.

Construction is expected to go through the fall with an estimated end date of Nov 7.