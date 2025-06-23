Outrigger paddlers take centre stage for Freshwater Challenge

Photo: Ben Low-On Crew getting ready for the relay exchange

10 crews braved the waves of Okanagan lake during the Freshwater Challenge.

The Freshwater Challenge is a race on the Canadian Outrigger Racing Association schedule. Crews raced in a relay style “Change race” format for 40 kilometres. A relay team would consist of a six-person men's crew and six-person women's crew, which would alternate every 5 kilometres for the race's entirety.

“Outrigger racing has involved Change races for forever. The more traditional Hawaiian Change race is on the water. We have modified that here so that we have the opportunity for a beach change,” said Lori Fowler, member of the Board of Directors with the Vernon Paddling Centre.

Crews from around the Okanagan and Calgary competed in the competition. Fowler told Castanet this event is a good early season meet for teams.

“It brings people out and it builds camaraderie amongst all the clubs that outrigger canoe,” said Fowler.

This years event was larger than 2024 when only five crews competed.

The Freshwater Challenge is the second in the Okanagan on the 2025 Canadian Outrigger Racing Association schedule. The next competition in the valley is the Length of the Lake, which runs the first weekend of September. The Length of the Lake is a 100-kilometre race that goes from Vernon to Penticton.

Teams are working towards the CORA National Outrigger Championships in Comox. The competition runs from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28.