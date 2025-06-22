New Manager of Business Services at Communtiy Futures North Okanagan

Photo: Community Futures North Okanagan Kazia Mullin (left) and Margo Fleming (right)

There has been a change in business service leadership for Community Futures North Okanagan.

Kazia Mullin has left her position as a business service advisor and manager at Community Futures. She joined the business service nine years ago.

During her time with the organization, Mullin has supported clients through the WorkBC self-employment program and business coaching. She also took on a role with the Enterprize Challenge and development initiatives like the formation of the Land to Table Society and The VIEW coworking space.

“Being able to witness and support the profound impact starting a business has on people—to be a part of that change in people’s lives and put my skills toward that, I just loved it,” said Mullin.

Filling her role is Margo Fleming. Fleming has supported several CF North Okanagan teams and has supported projects like the REACH agricultural accelerator program. Margo grew up in Vernon and has deep community roots in the city.

“I want to see the area thrive and be a positive environment for business, and I’m happy to be part of an organization that continues to positively impact our community through an economic development lens,” said Fleming.