Vernon city council to hear about impacts of construction costs on road infrastructure

Vernon city council is set to learn about the impacts construction costs can have on replacing road structures.

According to a report to council, construction costs for road infrastructure (roads, curbs, and sidewalks) decreased by 3.1 per cent from 2024 to 2025. Costs decreased by 0.6 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

This comes after two years of increases. Construction costs rose by 6 per cent from 2022 to 2023, and 41 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

Since 2014, overall construction costs for road infrastructure have increased by 188 per cent compared to 2025.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Nov. 12, 2024, Council directed administration to bring forward a 10-year 0.96 per cent cumulative infrastructure tax for consideration as part of the 2026 financial plan. Council also received a report titled “Organizational Asset Management Plan” dated Oct. 24, 2024.

The funding strategy includes an annual increase to accommodate rising construction costs. Administration will also assess cost trends and provide council with recommendations on necessary adjustments to the tax.

Efforts to deal with rising construction costs are also being considered through the process, including multi-year contracts, extending completion timelines, combining projects, and partnering with other local municipalities on projects.

One intent of this is to reduce time constraints that could drive up costs.