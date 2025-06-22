Shanda Hill starts off swim in Colmar, France

Photo: Shanda Hill Shanda Hill sets off on second race of her European circuit

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill has set off on the swim for her second race in her European schedule.

Hill is currently racing the Breztel Ultra Triathlon in Colmar, France. The event is 10-Iron distances in a row, totalling a 38-kilometre swim, 1,800-kilometre bike ride, and 422-kilometre run.

Hill pulled out of her first race in Emsdetten, Germany after the bike portion to protect her feet for Colmar.

The live tracker can be found here, but no official results will be available until after the swim is complete.

Colmar marks the beginning of a stretch where Hill will take on five ultra triathlon events in just over three months. Races in Colmar, France and Lowicz and Myslakow, Poland are her longest races, at 10-Iron distances. Events in Lensahn, Germany, Vinni, Estonia, and Bad Radkersburg Austria are all three-Iron distances.

To help fund her racing season, Hill has raised almost half of her $80,000 goal. Information on how to donate can be found here and all proceeds go towards race fees, food, travel, gear, and recovery support.