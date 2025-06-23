Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to meet with city officials about increasing rental fees

Photo: Facebook The cost of groups renting facilities from the city will be discussed Tuesday.

Dan Proulx is cautiously optimistic about a meeting with City of Vernon officials regarding increasing city rental fees.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager said he and chamber board members will be meeting with city CAO Peter Weeber and other city officials about the issue that been impacting city non-profits and other ventures.

David White, owner of Sundance Martial Arts, said he wanted to host the Wester Canadian Taekwon-Do Championships, but it was too expensive to rent Kal Tire Place, the only venue in town suitable for the event.

The tournament is being held in Kamloops instead, which White said has much better rates.

The annual Okanagan Military Tattoo was cancelled partly due to high city rental fees and the Vernon Farmer's Market, which has experienced a 300 per cent rate hike, is looking for a location to hold the three-times-a-week event on non-city owned property.

The Monday and Thursday markets are held at the Kal Tire Place parking lot, while the new Saturday market is being held at the Kal Tire corporate office parking lot free of charge.

Proulx said the chamber has been in touch with many user groups to hear their concerns that they will relay to city officials.

Proulx said the main concern user groups have is the increases in fees from the city. Non-profit Creative Chaos had their rental fee increased by 32 per cent this year and the Vernon Friends of the Library moved their annual book sale fundraiser to the Schubert Centre because it was too expensive to rent the curling rink from the city, where they held the event for 20 years.

Proulx said the chamber was told the increasing fees make “some of these non-profit events unsustainable.”

Other concerns are the City of Vernon not being competitive with other communities.

Proulx pointed out when non-profits do make money at an event, that profit is returned to the community through grants and other methods.

“They are not going to business owners or share holders, it is to be spent in the community to drive that organizations mission,” he said, adding non-profits need to make some money to pay for future events and cover other expenses.

Proulx said the ripple effect is also a concern as fewer events held in Vernon means less money being brought into the community for things like hotel rentals, meals, gas and other items.

Castanet reached out to the city several times for comment on the issue. Mayor Victor Cumming did not respond to interview requests, but an email was sent from Weeber via the city's communication department.

"I am aware of the concerns raised by the Vernon Farmers’ Market, the Okanagan Military Tattoo, Creative Chaos, and other organizations regarding rental fees for city facilities,” the email said.

"I will be meeting with these organizations in person, including the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, in the coming weeks to better understand their specific concerns. If there are challenges, I want to harness the knowledge and experience within the business community to help address them.

"Advocacy is important — but meaningful progress happens through direct, face-to-face conversations. These discussions offer the best opportunity for problem-solving and moving forward together."