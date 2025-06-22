Vernon Farmers Market holds first Saturday Market with more planned every weekend

A little bit of rain wasn't enough to dampen enthusiasm for the first Vernon Farmers Market Saturday Market.

Held in the parking lot of Kal Tire corporate head office on Kal Lake Road, the inaugural event drew 16 vendors and a steady stream of people.

“We have been getting a lot of requests for a Saturday market in Vernon so we decided to try a satellite market,” said Wayne Brown, with the VFM.

“It's a beautiful venue. I think it is working out pretty good.”

The VFM also has a market at the Kal Tire Place parking lot every Monday and Thursday. Those markets will continue with the weekend market planned for every Saturday in July and August.

Brown said it might stretch into September, but that has yet to be determined.

He said there are hopes the market will get bigger as the summer progresses.

“We can hold about 60 vendors here so it would be a nice addition to the Monday and Thursday markets.''