Photo: Vernon Museum Cosens Bay during the 1960s, in the area that would later become Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. This is the first of two articles covering the establishment of the park and the early years of its development.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park covers 7,952 acres on the northeastern shore of Kalamalka Lake, just south of Vernon. While this article focuses on its designation as a provincial park in 1975 and early development, it’s important to recognize that the area lies within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Syilx people.

For generations, the Syilx used this land, especially in the fall during Kokanee spawning season, for harvesting and preparing food.

After settlers arrived, Cornelius Cosens acquired land in the Cosens Bay area in 1893, which later became part of Lord Aberdeen’s Coldstream Ranch. The land was mainly used for cattle grazing and remained largely undeveloped. During the Second World War, it served as a commando training site before ranching resumed, setting the stage for public interest in protecting the land from development.

Before it became a provincial park, the ranch allowed public access to parts of the property, including Cosens Bay, Juniper Bay and Lonely Bay (now Jade Bay — once known locally as Vernon’s answer to Wreck Beach.

These areas attracted hikers, horseback riders, and beachgoers in summer. Although the ranch was praised for allowing public use, increased visitors caused wear on the landscape, especially from motorized vehicles straying off gravel roads, leading to erosion and damage. Managing public use was a challenge.

By the early 1970s, developers showed interest. In 1972, Marathon Realty Co. Ltd. of Vancouver, the real estate arm of the CPR, sought to buy and subdivide much of the Ranch for housing and resort development. The offshore owners, Buchanan Properties Ltd. of England, were reluctant to sell. Ranch manager Ted Osborn supported protecting the area, emphasizing careful planning, limited development, and long-term ecological stewardship.

The development proposal sparked public opposition led by the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club and local groups. The Cosens Bay Committee formed in 1972, chaired by Coldstream Alderman Peter Leahy and supported by Naturalists’ Club President David Laidman and Chris Dodds of the Vernon Fish and Game Club. They submitted a brief to BC Resources Minister Bob Williams urging government acquisition for public use.

This effort succeeded. On April 14, 1975, Minister Williams announced the province would purchase 2,274.74 acres for $1,975,000, aided by funds from the Second Century Fund and Nature Conservancy of Canada. Ranch management, including Osborn, worked closely with the province to finalize the deal.

The decision was celebrated. Coldstream Council praised the Ranch for prioritizing public interest. Local press highlighted environmental and recreational benefits, noting, “These are days of outdoors living, tourism is growing as never before, and B.C. residents are probably more nomadic than any others when the sun shines.”

This exploration of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park’s history will continue next week with a look at the ongoing community involvement that led to the park’s official opening.

Following that, on July 5, BC Parks & the Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park will celebrate Kal Park’s 50th anniversary with a public event at the Juniper Beach picnic area from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in honouring this cherished local treasure. ‘Protect Where U Play’

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.