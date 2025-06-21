James Malay, 8, needs votes to become next Ranger Rick Magazine's Jr. Ranger

Photo: Ranger Rick magazine Vern's James Malay needs your vote to become the next Jr. Ranger.

James Malay could very well be the next Jr. Ranger.

The eight-year-old Vernon boy has made it to the next round of the Ranger Rick magazine contest to become an official Jr. Ranger.

The contest winners are decided by the number of online votes they receive and as of Saturday morning, James was first in his division, with just over five days of voting left to make it to the next round.

The winner will receive $20,000, learn from wildlife expert and television personality Jeff Corwin, and appear in a Ranger Rick magazine.

“He's really into hiking and we do a lot of camping as a family,” said mom, Jocelyn Dickie. “He also really got into skiing and mountain bike riding.”

The magazine features educational articles for children about nature and wildlife, something near and dear to James' heart.

In association with the National Wildlife Federation, the contest features youths from Canada and the US.

“James loves that nature is full of amazing animals, trees, and plants that give us the things we need to live. He loves hiking, exploring, camping, swimming, skiing, sledding and running through the forest. He’s curious about how nature makes water and food for both people and animals — and he wants to help take care of it all,” said a post on his contest profile page.

To vote for James, click here.