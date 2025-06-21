Annual Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine Festival taking place until 5 p.m. today

Photo: Darren Handschuh Six city blocks of 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon have been transformed into a vehicle-free playground for children and adults, featuring merchants, activities, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

The sun may not be shining, but that is not going to stop the Downtown Vernon Association Sunshine Festival.

Six city blocks of 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon have been transformed into a vehicle-free playground for children and adults, featuring merchants, activities, live entertainment and more.

Parking is also free at all meters.

The Food Zone consists of food trucks, picnic tables with umbrellas and chairs under a large tent. There are also food vendors up and down 30th Avenue.

The main stage features bands every hour until 5 p.m.

Children's activities can be found in The Kids Zone in the 2900 block, featuring games, music, a reptile show, face painting, balloon animals and more.

The one-day event wraps up at 5 p.m.

