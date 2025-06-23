Photo: RDNO Construction of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre will result in the loss of 122 parking spots downtown

A downtown parking lot that's the future site of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre will lose 112 of 162 parking spots for the project.

An additional 10 on-street spots will also be lost.

A report to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday, states only 50 spots will remain at the downtown site during construction of the $40-million centre.

The report says as construction of the GVCC is scheduled to begin, changes will be made to the 31st Avenue parking lot to support the project.

“This lot was always intended as a temporary parking area. It currently provides a total of 162 parking spaces: 111 are reserved for hourly and daily use, and 51 are designated for monthly permits. In addition, 10 on-street parking stalls along 29th Street and 31st Avenue will be temporarily removed as part of the construction site layout,” the report says.

The remaining 50 spots will be for hourly and daily parking. Monthly permits will no longer be available, as they have consistently been undersold, with only 50 to 60 per cent of passes sold each month.

“Other parking options remain available within a short walking distance,” the report says. “A reasonable distance is generally considered to be between 400 and 800 metres, or about a five to 10- minute walk, from most downtown destinations. These options serve a range of needs, including 10-minute pick-up and drop-off zones, two- and four-hour metered parking, daily parking for stays longer than four hours, accessible stalls and electric-vehicle charging stations.”

Recent data also shows monthly parking is undersold in other locations, including the city parkade, which has 180 spaces available for sale, all of which are made available for monthly permits.

Any stalls not sold for monthly use are made available for hourly and daily parking.

A limited number of stalls are also reserved for specific user groups, including Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) customers and medical offices.

“This month (June 2025), only 81 monthly permits were sold, resulting in a utilization rate of approximately 45 per cent,” the report says. “Best practices in parking management suggest aiming for about 85 per cent utilization, which provides a good balance between availability and efficient use of space.”

To support parking needs across the downtown area, the city provides a mix of on-street and flat surface lot parking.

There are 978 on-street parking spaces and 556 spaces in flat surface lots. Once construction begins at the GVCC site, 444 flat surface lot spaces will remain available.

In addition to public parking, several privately owned paid parking lots are located downtown, primarily along 30th and 32nd streets.

