City of Vernon seeking borrow $45M for Active Living Centre

Photo: City of Vernon The Active Living Centre is currently under construction on the lot behind Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

City of Vernon staff are asking city council to sign off on borrowing $45 million for the Active Living Centre.

At their regular meeting Monday, staff will present a report to civic leaders “to obtain a Municipal Security Issuing Resolution that administration may request the Regional District of North Okanagan to consent to borrowing the second of three scheduled annual debt issues for the Active Living Center facility.”

Staff is recommending that “council approve borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia, as part of the 2025 Fall Borrowing Session, $45 million as authorized through the Active Living Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw...and that the Regional District of North Okanagan be requested to consent to our borrowing over a 30-year term and include the borrowing in a Security Issuing Bylaw.”

The report says following the regulations mandated in the Community Charter, the next step is to obtain a Municipal Security Issuing Resolution to request the RDNO to borrow funds from the Municipal Finance Authority (MFA) on the city’s behalf.

The MFA issues funds twice a year, with spring and fall offerings. RDNO requires a resolution of council by June 30, 2025, in order to advance a security issuing bylaw for the MFA fall issue.

The Active Living Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw 5908, 2022, authorizes the borrowing of a sum not to exceed $121 million to construct an Active Living Centre facility.

