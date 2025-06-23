Report to Vernon city council will provide update on three projects

Photo: City of Vernon Several City of Vernon capital works projects are on schedule.

At their regular meeting Monday, Vernon city council will get an update on three road projects.

The Pleasant Valley Cemetery Entrance stone sign has been installed. The rock retaining walls are finished and the contractor will be starting on planting in the next couple of weeks, with project completion planned for the end of July.

The contractor has completed all of the deep utilities, streetlighting conduit and is working on the retaining wall. All traffic is detouring around the site, and the contractor is co-ordinating access with emergency services and affected residents as well as transit, garbage and recycling pick up. The project is on schedule and planned to be complete in fall 2025.

At the Silver Star Road at Phoenix Drive Roundabout, the contractor is finalizing completion of the storm infrastructure and streetlight utility work at the Silver Star Road at Phoenix Drive roundabout. Traffic continues to be diverted on the east side of the intersection to allow the contractor to work on the west side of the roundabout. The project is on schedule and planned to be complete in September 2025.