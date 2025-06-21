266522
Vernon Clean Team is back on the job

Keeping it clean

The Clean Team is back.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will get an update on the two-person Clean Team, which is equipped with a truck and trailer, water tank and a pressure washer.

Their work includes graffiti and sticker removal, litter pickup, sidewalk and curb sweeping and washing, bus stop cleaning, maintenance of street furniture, light landscaping and painting of railings.

The clean up crew began working in the Business Improvement Area (BIA) of downtown Vernon on June 4, working Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Over the first two weeks, the team has completed numerous clean-focused tasks as well as responded to approximately 25 requests from the public,” the report says.

