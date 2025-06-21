Downtown Vernon Association working with city, businesses on new boardwalk patio program

Photo: Darren Handschuh A new boardwalk patio program is being implemented by the Downtown Vernon Association.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Vernon city council will see a report on the patio program, a collaborative effort with the DVA that is “strongly supported” by the City of Vernon’s Economic Development and Partnerships Department and community partners.

“Discussions initiated last summer, in the wake of the 2900 Plaza closure, led DVA members and city administration to explore innovative alternatives for enhancing downtown vibrancy without restricting vehicular traffic on 30th Avenue,” the report says.

“Utilizing existing provisions within the city’s Outdoor Commercial Usage Permit, the DVA worked with the city and several community organizations to construct and install wooden boardwalks.”

The report says the structures will enable businesses to “significantly expand their patio and retail presence directly onto the sidewalk, creating a notably more lively downtown atmosphere.”

To streamline the process, the DVA managed permit applications for the patios and boardwalks on behalf of its members.

The inaugural boardwalk was installed in front of the Med Restaurant on 30th Avenue, “setting a visible example intended to encourage wider business participation in the DVA's program.”

This fall, the administration will collaborate closely with the DVA to assess the initiative's effectiveness, which will inform decisions regarding its potential continuation and expansion in 2026.