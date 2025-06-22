Vernon city council to get update on new e-scooter company, Bird Canada

Photo: Bird Canada Bird Canada e-scooters are taking off in Vernon.

At their regular meeting Monday, city council will get an administrative report on the e-scooter company that has been operating in Vernon since March, under a contract that took effect in January.

Bird Canada replaced Neuron e-scooters and bikes which had operated in the city for three years.

Administration has been working closely with Bird to support a smooth transition and address early concerns.

The report says early ridership data shows strong engagement, with an average of 6.39 trips per rider, which is one of the highest usage rates Bird has seen in a new market. Bird offers a flexible pricing strategy, including a $44.99 monthly pass.

“To support affordability, Bird is enrolling eligible users in the Bird Access program, which provides four free 30-minute rides per day to low-income residents. An automatic ride discount of 25 per cent is applied in a Level 2 Equity Zone and a 50 percent ride discount in a Level 1 Equity Zone with 41 per cent of all trips starting or ending in these zones,” the report says.

As the program continues to grow, Bird is planning to incorporate more visible parking markings, participate in community events, and expand their promotion of affordability programs.

“Administration will continue to monitor usage and provide updates at the one-year anniversary. Bird recently completed hiring its local street team, who are now patrolling the downtown area to manage mis-parked scooters,” the report says.

A response protocol is in place, with a target of addressing mis-parked vehicles within 15 minutes. To support program oversight, administration now has access to the Populus software platform, which provides real-time data on scooter locations, usage, and compliance.

This tool helps staff monitor trends and work with Bird on ongoing improvements as operations stabilize.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Bird Canada directly at [email protected].