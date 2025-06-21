Birds of prey at Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Raptors are landing at Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The popular show featuring birds of prey takes place today through Wednesday.

People will have chance to get close to the birds and watch them in action as swoop down over the crowd.

Morgan Bryson, with Pacific Northwest Raptors based out of Duncan, said the main goals of the raptor show is conservation through education.

By bringing the birds to events like at the ABNC, Bryson said they hope people will gain a greater appreciation for not only the raptors, but all of nature's birds.

“There are many species of birds across the globe that are declining, not just raptors,” Bryson said.

As part of their educational mandate, The Raptors do lots of school visits.

The group also does wildlife management or abatement and airports, landfills and other facilities.

“We fly our top predators around to deter problem species which are often shore birds like ducks, geese, 'gulls,” Bryson said.

Stephanie Comer, with the nature centre, said the private encounters are sold out, but tickets are still available for the group flight demonstrations.

Flight demonstrations are for up to 100 people and features informative demonstration of the flight patterns of the birds of prey.

It is held outdoors at the Grassland Theatre and no food is allowed for the safety of guests and the birds.

Seating is outdoor-festival style, so bringing your own chair is recommended.

There is limited bench-style seating available but not guaranteed.

Tickets are available at the ABNC website.