City of Armstrong and the Canadian Union of Public Employees reach three-year deal

Photo: City of Armstrong The City of Armstrong and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2709 have ratified a three-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2027.

The City of Armstrong and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2709 have ratified a three-year agreement through Dec. 31, 2027.

A press release from the municipality said the agreement strengthens language on several articles along with improvements to language affecting vacations, scheduling vacations and various leave provisions. In addition to a four per cent market adjustment of wages effective Jan. 1, 2025, the agreement includes wage increases of four per cent in the first year, 3.5 per cent in the second year and three per cent in the third year

“The city would like to thank the bargaining teams for their hard work, dedication and respectful negotiations. We are grateful to have reached an agreement that balances our employees’ needs with the City’s commitment to deliver sustainable services for our community” said Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel.

“We’re pleased to have reached a fair agreement that supports our members and recognizes the vital work they do every day. This deal is the result of constructive dialogue and a shared commitment to finding solutions that work for both the City and its employees,” said Scott Jensen, president of CUPE Local 2709.