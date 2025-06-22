Vernon dancers raising money for North Okanagan Hospice Society at Dancing with the Vernon Stars

Photo: Boss Babez Team Boss Babez — Marie Van Andel, Jenelle Brewer, Tetko Marchand and Chris Martens — are stepping onto the dance floor for Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

The Boss Babez are ready to dance, donate and make a difference.

And they are inviting everyone to help out.

Team Boss Babez — Marie Van Andel, Jenelle Brewer, Tetko Marchand and Chris Martens — will be showing their best moves at the annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

On Oct. 18, the Prestige Vernon Lodge will host the popular event that is a fundraiser for Vernon's North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS).

Each dollar raised helps fund programs, including grief support for families, specialized equipment, comfort items for residents and maintaining a warm, home-like environment at the hospice.

Meet Team Boss Babes

These four dancers are bringing energy, heart and purpose to the dance floor:

Marie Van Andel – A breast cancer survivor, certified life coach, finance manager, and proud mom and grandmother, Marie is thrilled to dance in celebration of life and in honor of friends she has lost. Jenelle Brewer – A member of the Okanagan Indian Band and a dedicated community leader, Jenelle is dancing in memory of her late cousin, Marie Peters, whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impact.

Chris Martens – Chris is the Manager of Operations for Integra Tire Vernon, passionate about helping and hard working to deliver only the best for his clients and excited to help NOHS ensuring families receive the dignity, comfort, and support they deserve.

Tetko Marchand – A member of the Okanagan Indian Band, a busy business manager, and devoted mother and grandmother, Tetko is embracing her love for dance and joining forces with her teammates to make a meaningful contribution to this vital cause.

Upcoming Fundraisers

Team Boss Babes is committed to raising $7,000 through four fundraising events leading up to the big show:

July 19: A throwback 90s/2000s DJ dance party at the Vernon Elks Hall—dress in era-appropriate attire and dance the night away.

Aug. 14: A dress up themed movie night — details to come, guests are encouraged to dress up and indulge in the spirit of the show.

Sept. 20: A saloon/casino night at Vernon’s Speakeasy featuring line dancing, two-stepping and casino fun.

Ongoing shredding event: Securely dispose of confidential documents with Interior Vault by purchasing a shredding bag for $25, with easy drop-off at Integra Tire.

To donate or learn more about Team Boss Babez fundraising efforts, click here.