Weather concerns has prompted City of Vernon to postpone Party at the Park

Photo: Gord Cole The Party at the Park has been postponed.

The event in Vernon's Polson Park was scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. today and feature live entertainment, food trucks and activities.

However, an unfavourable weather forecast prompted city officials to postpone the party to July 18.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region Friday morning.

The party was to officially launch work on phase two of the Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Project.

Phase 1, that was completed last year, cost $3.8 million and phase 2 is expected to come in at $4.9 million and will be completed later this year.

Currently, the creek flows through the downtown park in straight, concrete channels and the project will return a portion of the creek back to a more natural state.

“This involves replacing the existing concrete banks with a meandering channel that follows its current alignment. By increasing the channel’s length from approximately 700m to 735m, the water will slow, reducing erosion and supporting healthier ecological processes. These changes are essential for preserving spawning materials and improving public safety,” said a post on the city's website.

“The project will also create space for the creek to naturally overflow into a vegetated floodplain, instead of confining it within concrete walls, where, when the creek spills its banks, it floods the park. This floodplain will help manage larger flood events while supporting the surrounding environment.”

By removing barriers such as the concrete channel and duck ponds, this project will restore the natural movement of groundwater toward Vernon Creek. This is expected to help alleviate longstanding issues with high groundwater levels and water ponding in Polson Park.

The city says the return of cooler groundwater to the creek will “also improve water quality and benefit aquatic species that rely on these conditions.”