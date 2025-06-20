Vernon distillery has flowers ripped out near front entrance

Ben Low-On

Vernon’s Okanagan Craft Distilleries has been the victim of a flower theft - again.

In the early hours of June 18, the Vernon distillery was the target of a plant thief.

The thief was caught on camera selecting flowers from multiple planters on the property, including from the distillery’s roadside whiskey barrel planters, which have been targeted in the past.

“While the monetary loss may seem minor, the emotional toll is significant. For a small, family-run business already dealing with increasing vandalism and theft in Vernon, this is another discouraging blow,” said Jeremie Dyck with Okanagan Spirits.

The flowers are maintained by Dyck’s 80-year-old mother and she is offering a $100 Okanagan Spirits gift certificate for anyone with information that leads to identifying the subject.

“Mom was all smiles when she planted those flowers. She was smiling a lot less as she re-planted them today,” said Dyck.

The video has been posted on all of the distillery's social media platforms.