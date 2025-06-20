Slay the Dragon taking over SilverStar Mountain this weekend

Photo: Adam Lam Photography Slay the Dragon back for 2025

SilverStar Mountain Resort is the place to be for long-distance runners this weekend as Slay the Dragon returns.

Slay the Dragon features multiple trail races for the 466 competing athletes. Distances vary from 13.6 kilometres, 25 kilometres, or 50 kilometres and the race course takes runners through a single-track mountain bike trail with clear views of the Monashee Mountains.

The 50-km race starts at 7 a.m., 25 km at 8 a.m., and the 13.6-km race at 9 a.m.

“For the first year, there is no snow, so that's new and awesome for the event,” said event director, Dawna Jodoin.

Along with the run, Slay the Dragon features an expo area with massage, physio, and chiro as well as a pre/post meal that’s included in the racers package.

Throughout the afternoon, bands will be playing in The Village for athletes and spectators.

New this year is a vertical climb event which runs on Sunday. Competitors will scale straight up the Comet Express which has a 12 to 14 per cent grade, and 480 metres of elevation.

“We would love to have people come out and cheer these athletes on, because a lot of them are racing the 50k the day before, and then coming back out to challenge themselves on the vertical climb,” said Jodoin.

The event will be take place rain or shine.