Vernonite making her way as a professional dancer in the big apple

Ben Low-On

Vernon native Jaedyn Andreotti is making her way in New York City as a professional dancer.

Andreotti grew up in Vernon as a Rhythmic Gymnast and trained under Camille Martens at Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics until she was 18. Her gymnastics career with Team Canada took her to 11 countries around the world. One highlight was winning bronze at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships in Medellin, Colombia.

She transitioned to dance after accomplishing everything she wanted to in gymnastics.

“There's definitely a timeline on that sport that is so rigorous on your body, you cannot do it forever. I was able to make that switch relatively easy, because a lot of the technique in dance I learned growing up in gymnastics,” said Andreotti.

Andreotti moved to New York in 2021 and immediately started going on auditions. Some of her favourite career moments so far included doing a flash mob in Bryant Park and dancing in the Plaza Hotel.

She told Castanet that getting gigs like these isn’t easy.

“It can be hard at times, because you go to these auditions and it's like, ‘there's 100 other tall blonde girls who can kick their face and do three turns, just like me. So, like how am I going to get picked',” said Andreotti.

Andreotti told Castanet she’s received lots of positive feedback and is making more final rounds in auditions. When she isn’t dancing or working as a barre instructor, she enjoys taking walks in central park and seeing broadway shows.

Andreotti credits her time in Vernon for helping her succeed in the tough industry and that she really misses the city.

When asked about the gymnast turned dancer, Camille Martens told Castanet “Her work ethic, coachability, drive, support system, attention to detail and perseverance set her apart. Jaedyn's joy is contagious and she is authenticity unique.”