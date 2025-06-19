Vernon couple race triathlons in every province and territory this year as ALS fundraiser

Photo: Donna Bartel/Mike Pearson Donna Bartel, left, and Mike Pearson, middle, are taking part in triathlons in every province and territory to raise awareness and money for ALS.

Donna Bartel and Mike Pearson are taking on an incredible challenge this year.

The Vernon couple are participating in triathlons in every province and territory in a four-and-a-half month span to raise money and awareness of ALS.

Their campaign, Tri’ing to end ALS, is months-long campaign taking them from Coast to Coast.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control and gets worse over time.

Currently, there is no cure.

In 1999, Bartel's mom, Marilyn Walters, was diagnosed with ALS. The following year, Bartel and her sister, Tammy, competed in the Vancouver Marathon as a fundraiser. While training for the marathon, they came up with a plan to start a 5k run for ALS.

The Run, Walk and Roll for ALS was held from 2001 until 2008. Bartel's mother successfully completed the first event.

To continue fundraising, Bartel competed in the Ironman Canada Triathlon as a fundraiser and Tri’ing to End ALS was born. She competed in 2010 and 2012.

The campaign was put on pause until this year when Bartel and Pearson decided to resurrect the Tri’ing to End ALS campaign to continue to give support and hope to those living with ALS.

Their journey started May 11 in Nanaimo. Since then they have participated in races in North Vancouver, Prince George, Oliver and Echo Lake Saskatchewan.

Their next event is the Living Sky Triathlon in Saskatoon June 22 before they head to Yellowknife NYT on July 6, with many others to follow.

For updates, to read their blog or to donate, visit their website.