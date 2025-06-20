Vernon Secondary School celebrating grads this weekend

Photo: Wayne Emde It is one of the biggest moments in a teenager's life: graduating high school.

It is one of the biggest moments in a teenager's life: graduating high school.

Schools throughout the region are holding a grad ceremonies to honour the hard work of young men and women.

Vernon photographer Wayne Emde, who used to teach at Vernon Secondary School, was at his ol' alma mater for formal photos, including some 200 students tossing their motor boards into the air.

A variety of formal graduation events are planned this weekend for the city's largest high school.

“On Friday they will dress in their formal tuxedos and gowns and perform a Grand March through the school,” Emde said.

After a second group photo, many will travel to Historic O'Keefe Ranch for photos with families and friends before returning to the school for an evening of speeches, a dance and a variety of games.

On Saturday, they will take part in the formal Commencement Ceremony at Kal Tire Place where they will be recognized and some will receive scholarships donated by members of the community.

- with files from Wayne Emde