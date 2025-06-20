Vernon Animal Auxiliary Store collecting discarded clothes that can be recycled, generating revenue for the non profit

Photo: Facebook Don't throw away old clothes, recycle them.

Gena Barzan is worried the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Store may be forced to close its doors.

Barzan operates the store at 3100A 29th Ave., which raises money to help those in need, especially during wildfire season.

Through the store, she provides pet food, supplies and other needed items to people who have been displaced by fire.

Barzan also helps pet owners year-round and has seen a “100 per cent” increase in people reaching out for assistance.

To make things more challenging, donations are down, especially when it comes to used clothing.

The clothing that is in good shape is sold at the store, but items that are not suitable for resale are stored in a 52-foot trailer.

When the trailer is full, the items are shipped to the Lower Mainland, where they are recycled, diverting that material from the local landfill.

The clothes, etc., are then recycled.

Barzan said the auxiliary gets paid by the pound, with each trailer load generating between $3,000 and $5,000.

They used to ship a container every two or three months, but now they are lucky to fill one every six months.

“We've already lost $10,00 a year, but if that closes down, we could potentially lose $20,000,” Barzan said, adding that would be a huge blow to the non-profit group.

“If we potentially lose that, we are going to be in some pretty bad territory. I'm very worried. We are giving out (pet) food two or three times a day, and donations are just not coming in like they used to.”

Barzan said if there were any thrift stores in the region that are getting rid of clothing, the auxiliary would gladly pick the items up.

They will also take other donations that can be sold to support the community.

“I am scared we are on the road to lose the store,” she said, adding that the store is not at that point yet, but she knows of other similar stores that have already closed.

For more information, contact Barzan at 250-438-0062.

The auxiliary operates under the umbrella of the Horse Protection Society. Financial e-transfer donations can be made at [email protected].