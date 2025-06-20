Rat-tailed maggots spotted in Okanagan, grow up to be hoverflies

Today's Bug of the Week has one of the creepiest names all of the insect realm.

Chris Thorsteinsson sent in a video of what he identified as a rat-tailed maggot he spotted at his Okanagan home.

“I was recently cleaning out some stagnant water from a water feature,” Thorsteinsson said in an email.

“I came across lots of mosquito larvae and numerous other creatures. The one that got my attention was the rat-tail maggot. Such a cool and weird looking insect. Kind of gross to find, but so beneficial to have in the garden.”

While they have a terrible name, they actually grow up to be a harmless pollinators.

According to the University of Guelph, rat-tailed maggots are the aquatic larval stage of certain species of hoverflies and get their name because of their long, thin posterior which resembles the hairless tail of a rat.

“This appendage is actually a specialized respiratory organ that functions as an air siphon - pretty much a fancy butt snorkel,” said a post on the university website.

And when they mature, why are they called a hoverfly?

Because they are a member of the fly family and are often seen hovering near flowers.

They have the same colouring as a yellow jacket or a bee as a self defence mechanism, but their large, bulging eyes and lack of mandibles or stingers render them as harmless as a fly.

The easiest way to tell if they are a fly versus a wasp or a bee is to examine the wings: flies only have two wings, while most insects - including wasps and bees - have four.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture or video and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.