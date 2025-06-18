Water restrictions lifted for some Regional District of North Okanagan customers

Photo: Pixabay Residents can return to normal water usage

Delcliffe Water System users are now on a boil water notice, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The RDNO says operators and divers have restored the system's pumping capacity and restrictions can be lifted.

"The Boil Water Notice remains in effect until a second set of samples are completed and results are acceptable. The first set of samples were acceptable," said the RDNO.

The district implemented restrictions on Tuesday after a blockage at the water system intake