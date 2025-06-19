Farming in full swing at North Okanagan Agricultural Park

Ben Low-On

Over a month since it opened, crops are now being grown and harvested at a new Agricultural Park on East Vernon Road.

The Regional District of North Okanagan came into possession of the 132-hectare land parcel in 2015 and officially opened the agricultural park on May 1.

RDNO Area B director Bob Fleming told Castanet he’s happy with the progress the area has seen so far.

"We're allowing public access on the farm and there are several things going on,” said Fleming.

The property has been split into multiple different plots where people could apply to operate on a quarter acre, one acre or larger plot sizes. Fleming said the season began with 16 plots spoken for, and "by the middle of this month, all the rest were gone."

Fleming said the smaller plot sizes help aspiring farmers get their first taste of the industry.

“People use it as a starting point. We went through the process of installing a complete new agricultural irrigation system so the plots all have access to water,” he said.

Several projects are underway in the area including a community garden, pumpkin patch, food forest, and three sisters garden, which according to Fleming, uses "North American Native schemes for planting."

Different elementary schools have used the area to teach students about invasive types of weeds.

“There's all kinds of other opportunities for people doing hands-on stuff that is a learning experience,” said Fleming.

Fleming said the RDNO also hopes to make the area a regenerative farming operation to improve soil and plant health.