Custom-built recreation bus will benefit seniors in Enderby and Armstrong

Residents of two North Okanagan senior's facilities have greater mobility with the arrival of a new bus.

The custom-built recreation bus will serve Pleasant Valley Manor and Parkview Place, located in Armstrong and Enderby respectively.

“Our residents have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of this bus,” says Meredith Grey, the interim clinical operations manager of Parkview Place and Pleasant Valley Manor.

“Many of our residents face physical limitations that make it difficult to access the community. The freedom and joy they experience when they can leave the care homes significantly improves their quality of life and is truly invaluable.”

The bus took a year to acquire and is fully accessible – equipped with a wheelchair lift, appropriate seating, tie-downs for at least four wheelchairs and proper seatbelts.

The bus will allow residents with mobility issues to easily – and safely – be transported for day trips and outings. Both Armstrong and Enderby lack wheelchair taxi services and HandiDart services.

“We’re incredibly grateful to have partnered with Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary (ASHA) in offering residents a doorway into fun and adventures,” says Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation. “They, like us, know that this long-awaited vehicle will have a profound impact on the lives of the residents, providing them with opportunities for meaningful community connections and experience the joy of outings.”

“We look forward to seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter that these trips will bring."

Grey notes they already have a variety of outings planned, including scenic drives, visits to the Armstrong IPE, Kingfisher Interpretative Centre, a Vernon Yacht Club “Heaven Can Wait” Boat outing, the casino, restaurants, parks, concerts, hockey games and more.

These outings foster a sense of community belonging and improve residents’ mood and physical function.

The specially outfitted bus has a price tag of $161,000 and was funded by $65,000 from ASHA and more than $90,000 of community donations through the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

“We’re very pleased to support this project. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our residents and ensure they remain connected to their community and loved ones,” says Nora Ternier, president of ASHA.

Studies have shown that social isolation can significantly impact the health of seniors, especially those in long-term care. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these effects, with many residents experiencing reduced cognitive function, mood, emotional well-being, and physical function due to limited visits.

The recreation bus will help combat social isolation, creating moments of happiness and enriching lives through community engagement and joyful moments with family.