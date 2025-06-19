Vernon's Okanagan Screen Arts Society gets $32K from Armstrong Regional Cooperative and Otter Co-op

Photo: ARC This year, the Armstrong Regional Co-operative and Otter Co-op are donating $32,000 to the Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s Accessibility Project.

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is getting a big financial boost thanks to a local gas station.

The society, which operates the Vernon Towne Theatre, is one of 14 projects selected to receive a portion of the $1 million Co-op Community Spaces funding in 2025.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to support local organizations like the Okanagan Screen Arts Society that are making a difference to our members and to our community. When completed, the Vernon Towne Theatre’s accessibility project will open our local theatre and make it available for everyone in our community to enjoy,” said Jason Keis marketing and community relations manager of the ARC.

“We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this important initiative. Improvements like this ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of ability, can enjoy the art, culture, and experience that the Vernon Towne Theatre provides,” said Sean Weatherly, Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor’s marketing and community relations manager.

Co-op Community Spaces is designed to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada. Since 2015, Community Spaces has invested $14.5 million in 203 projects in three categories: recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

“We are very thankful to Co-op for their Community Spaces donation and excited to have it kick start our fundraising for the theatre’s accessibility project,” said Scott John, managing director with the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

With the United Nations declaring 2025 the International Year of the Co-operative, this year’s program carries greater purpose and significance than ever before.

