City of Vernon planning a party Friday for celebrate Phase 2 of Polson Park Vernon Creek project

Photo: Gord Cole A Party for the Park is planned for Friday to celebrate Phase 2 of Polson Park Vernon Creek Naturalization Project.

The event will take place in conjunction with the Polson Artisan Night Market, and will be kicking off at 3:30 p.m.

The party begins with remarks from city officials and project partners, highlighting the goals and benefits of the naturalization work, which aims to improve the ecological health and long-term sustainability of Vernon Creek and the surrounding areas.

The park will come alive with family-friendly fun and entertainment, including a stage performance from Evan the Juggler, live music from Duane Marchand, LooPS, and October Poppy, bouncy castles, face painting, and a caricature artist.

There will also be swag giveaways and free food samples from the food trucks.

“We’re hosting this in conjunction with the Polson Artisan Night Market to add extra flair to the festivities, featuring a diverse selection of local vendors, artists, and makers offering handmade goods, treats, and treasures,” the city said in a press release.

People can RSVP to the event online.