Rural health critic joins calls for audit of B.C. health authorities

Photo: Chelsey Mutter B.C. MLA joins growing calls for independent health audit

The official opposition for rural health in B.C. joined growing calls for an independent audit of regional health authorities today, after whistleblowers spoke to Castanet News about the bleak state of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day, is calling out failures in healthcare delivery and said "administrative bloat" is flourishing while "front-line care collapses."

He's also renewing calls for an independent audit of all regional health authorities, starting with Interior Health.

“We need transparency, accountability, and reallocation of funds from bloated administration to bedside care," said Day in a news release. “Nurses are being muzzled, overworked, and ignored while patients suffer in understaffed ERs and maternity wards."

Day is calling for urgent action at VJH after "explosive firsthand accounts from frontline nurses" spoke to Castanet News.

Nurses told Castanet that VJH is a "disaster waiting to happen" where ER nurses are being asked to fill the gaps of the frontline. Nurses also explained growing mental health cases in the pediatric department leading to violence, and little focus on retention causing nurses to leave the profession, burnt out.

Day, an MLA on the island, said recent cuts to administration announced at Island Health are "too little, too late." He also questioned whether the similar levels of scrutiny is being applied across all regional health authorities.

"Trimming a few administrative positions in one region doesn’t begin to address the scale of dysfunction we’re seeing province-wide,” said Day. “It’s a start, but it’s not enough. We need a full, independent audit of every health authority to ensure that resources are going where they’re actually needed: to frontline care.”

Day also launched a confidential rural health tip line for healthcare workers, patients, and families to share stories on the province's healthcare system. The tip line aims to give a confidential space for people to come forward and avoid job retribution – nurses have long said they will be fired if they speak publicly.

Anyone who has experienced or witnessed issues in the healthcare system is encouraged to contact Day’s office by email.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu for comment.