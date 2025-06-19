Search for two missing women planned for Saturday near Enderby

Photo: RCMP Caitlin Potts, left, and Deanna Wertz are still missing.

The family of Nicole Bell finally have some closure after the missing woman's remains were discovered – but there are still two missing women to bring home.

Bell was one of five women who went missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap area in a short period of time.

The remains of Ashley Simpson, Traci Genereux and Bell have been located.

But Caitlin Potts and Deanna Wertz are still missing.

Curtis Sagmoen, the main suspect on the deaths of Bell and Genereaux, was found dead in a Vernon hotel earlier this year.

Simpson's ex partner has been charged in her death.

But the mystery of what happened to Wertz and Potts remains.

Jody Leon has been a vocal advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirited People and on May 1 she held a rally in Splatsin to raise awareness of the national issue.

Leon is inviting the public to join the search on Saturday, June 21. Participants are asked to gather at the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby at 9 a.m.

The search will take four hours and cover a four-kilometre grid search area.

Leon said the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC will be ferrying people to the search area where they will be joined by a civilian canine search team.

Gas cards will be provided to those using their personal vehicles.

Leon said she is also freeing up $5,000 from money raised at the May 1 rally for “any information that leads to the recovery of Caitlin Potts and Deanna Wertz.”

Leon pointed out the missing women “are definitely in my community. We need to make sure that people are safe and that that women can be recovered. We want to bring these women home.”

She is also urging people with any information on the missing women and those who have been found to contact police as well as Sue Brown, with the group Justice for Girls.

Brown can be reached at [email protected].

Leon said that information will be shared with private investigators.