Camera-mounted car taking pictures of Township of Spallumcheen

Photo: Google Street View Township of Spallumcheen will be getting photos to update ones like these

A project to collect 360-degree imagery of the community is coming to the Township of Spallumcheen.

From June 23 until 25, authorized contractors will be capturing photos of public spaces and roads. The photos will be taken using camera equipment mounted on top of a vehicle that will travel along public roads.

The project is a part of efforts to improve digital mapping and infrastructure management.

The imagery collected will be used to update Google Maps Street Views, support better navigation, and update Spallumcheen’s road signage.

The vehicles will be driving around the community at 30km/h and won’t enter private properties.

All faces, license plates, and other identifying information will be blurred.