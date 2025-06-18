Vernon ultra athlete adds another race to her busy schedule

Photo: Shanda Hill Shanda Hill will race in Taiwan this November

Shanda Hill has added another race to her already packed schedule.

Soon after the race was officially announced, Hill signed up for the new 10x Continuous Deca Ultra Triathlon – the equivalent of 10 Iron distance triathlons back to back.

The race takes place in Taiwan from Nov. 9 to Nov. 23.

“It has the potential to be one of the biggest Deca events ever held. With top athletes from around the world expected to join, the energy and competition will be massive,” said a release on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page.

The addition of the race brings Hill up to five Decas in 2025.

A Deca Ultra Triathalon is one of Hill's favourite race distances.

Hill’s next race on her schedule is the Breztel Ultra Triathlon, which starts on June 22 in Colmar, France. She pulled out of her last race Emsdetten, Germany to protect her body.