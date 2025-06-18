Remains of missing woman Nicole Bell found on rural Salmon Arm property

Photo: RCMP Nicole Bell's remains have been found.

The remains of a woman missing since 2017 were found in Salmon Arm, and police indicate that the suspect in her death may have been Curtis Sagmoen.

Nicole Bell, a 31-year-old mother of three, was last seen in Sicamous on Sept. 2, 2017.

On May 5, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of human remains found in rural Salmon Arm. Mounties conducted an expansive search after confirming the remains were human.

Mounties say on March 21 the BC Coroners Service identified the remains as Nicole Bell's, who'd been reported missing from Sicamous on Sept. 7, 2017.

Investigators quickly learned Bell’s disappearance was from foul play.

“The disappearance of Bell garnered significant media interest as she was one of five women who went missing in the North Okanagan within a short period of time," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer for the Major Crimes program.

“Although it has been established that the disappearance of all five women were not associated to a single serial actor, investigators believe that the primary suspect responsible for Bell’s death is the same as that of Traci Genereaux.”

Genereaux’s remains were found on a Salmon Arm rural property on Oct. 20, 2017 after she had been reported missing on June 9 that same year.

Mounties didn’t specifically name notorious North Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen, but he was a person of interest in Generaux’s death. Bell’s family also confirmed to Castanet earlier this year that Sagmoen had been a person of interest in her case.

Sagmoen was found dead in the Tiki Village Motel in Vernon earlier this year. Sagmoen has never been charged in either woman’s death.

Major Crimes said there is not an ongoing threat to public safety as the primary suspect in Bell’s case is now dead.

Additional parties to the offence have not yet been ruled out, and Mounties continue to investigate both Bell’s and Genereaux’s deaths. Anyone with information about their disappearances or murders are asked to contact RCMP Major Crimes information line at 1-877-987-8477.

-with files from Darren Handschuh