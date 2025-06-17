Vernon athletes set fast times on home course of Swan Lake

Photo: Aglis Masys Vernon graduate and alumni quad – Jonas Masys, Cole O’Connor, Sierra Munroe and Elena Masyte – docking after the afternoon sprint race

Vernon rowers posted quick times during the 2025 Lap the Lake rowing regatta on Vernon’s Swan Lake.

Crews from B.C. and the USA raced a triangular 3,600-metre head course. This year was one of the biggest for the regatta with 41 boats and 78 athletes. The event saw the inaugural Founder’s Cup awarded and new course records created.

The Founder’s Cup was awarded to Vernon alumni siblings Elena Masyte and Jonas Masys. The current University of Victoria and Brock University rowers' Mixed Doubles finishing time was adjusted to 12:26.64.

Finish times were adjusted for boat types, ages, and crew genders.

The Founders cup was presented to Masyte and Masys by the Vernon Rowing Association’s founders Pip Jordan, Jim McDiarmid, and Dirk Sigaket.

The fastest time was set by a Mixed Quad from Fort Langley. The Fandrich sisters (Juliet and Naomi) and Davis brothers (Brayden and Connor) crossed in 14:21.05. The team broke their previous record set last year.

Athletes from Vernon had fast times on their home course. The fastest class finishes were recorded by Women’s Double (Sierra Munroe and Aida Mills), Men’s Single (Cole O'Connor), Men’s Double (Leo Middelkamp and Peter Masys), and Adaptive Men’s Double (Kobe Funk and Riley Brinnen).