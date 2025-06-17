Severely fire-damaged Blue Stream Motel in Vernon to be demolished

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Motel will be fully coming down.

Vernon’s Blue Stream Motel will be fully torn down, according to the company working on the building.

HazTech Solutions is on site today working on asbestos abatement in preparation of tearing down the building.

A fire severely damaged the motel on Aug. 27, 2024. Southbound Highway 97 was shut down for several hours as crews battled the fire.

Several people were also displaced due to the fire and the second floor sustained heavy damage.

A second fire occurred at the building on March 12, and was quickly put out by fire crews.

Vernon RCMP investigated both incidents. Const. Chris Terleski said “the two incidents are not related and the investigations did not lead to any charges.”

HazTech confirmed to Castanet that the building will be fully coming down.

It’s not clear what will happen to the site once the building is gone.