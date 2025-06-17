Man wanted for drug trafficking could be in the Vernon area, Mounties say

Photo: RCMP Wanted man could be in Vernon area

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for drug trafficking.

Mounties say Christopher Robert Hubley, 39, may be in the Vernon area.

He’s described as 141 pounds, and 5-feet and eight-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hubley is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact local police or submit tips anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.