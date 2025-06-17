Emergency water restriction for someNorth Okanagan residents

Photo: Pixabay RDNO implemented emergency water restrictions for some residents.

Delcliffe Water Utility customers are under immediate emergency drinking water restrictions due to a blockage at the water system intake.

The alert, issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan is effective immediately and restricts water use to essential use only.

Households in the area should only use water for drinking, food preparation, toilets and other personal essential uses.

RDNO is scheduling divers and supplementing the reservoir using hauling drunks, but the system may still run out of water unless use is minimized.

Customers should also boil their water for at least one minute when preparing food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or brushing their teeth.

When water returns, customers will be on boil water notice until further notice.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.