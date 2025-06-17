Stolen vehicle used in criminal activity, says Vernon RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP Pictures of stolen Subaru provided by RCMP

Mounties are trying to locate a stolen vehicle connected with criminal activity in the Vernon area.

RCMP are requesting public help to track down a blue 2018 Subaru Outback involved in an ongoing investigation.

On June 5 during the early morning, the vehicle was stolen from a Vernon residence on 33rd Street. The Subaru remains missing and is connected to recent criminal activity in the Vernon are.

“We’re asking the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle in the pictures,” said Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon RCMP. "It may still be driving around but there’s a very good chance it has been parked or left abandoned somewhere."

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-8815. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.