Wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Park now out: BC Wildfire Service

Photo: Contributed File photo of smoke spotted in Kal Park on July 25, 2024.

A fire in Kalamalka Lake Park on Monday is now considered out, according to BC Wildfire Services.

BCWS information officer Cali Nessman said crews responded to the fire yesterday when it was discovered. An initial attack crew returned this morning.

The spot sized fire was mapped at 0.009 hectares and the suspected cause is started by humans either accidentally or intentionally.

The fire was officially declared out at 9:28 a.m. June 17.