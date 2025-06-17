Illegal camp sparked fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park says Vernon RCMP

Photo: Contributed File photo of smoke spotted in Kal Park on July 25, 2024.

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.

Vernon RCMP have confirmed Monday's fire in Kalamalka Lake Park was caused by an illegal campsite.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said the brush fire by the red gate was quickly put out before it could spread thanks to quick response from fire crews at about 6:30 p.m.

"A rapid response by Coldstream [Fire Department] and BC Wildfire Service prevented what could have been a much worse outcome given the dry conditions and proximity to residential areas," said Terleski. "With dry conditions and the risk of wildfire increasing, it’s critical that everyone respects rules and fire safety regulations. If you are having a legal campfire, it needs to be extinguished and cold to the touch before being left unattended."

Mounties are reminding the public of serious risks of unattended campfires. Police also said fires and camping are not permitted in Kal Park at any time of the year. Any signs of fire or unauthorized activity should be reported to authorities immediately.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-9529.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

A fire in Kalamalka Lake Park on Monday is now considered out, according to BC Wildfire Services.

BCWS information officer Cali Nessman said crews responded to the fire yesterday when it was discovered. An initial attack crew returned this morning.

The spot sized fire was mapped at 0.009 hectares and the suspected cause is started by humans either accidentally or intentionally.

The fire was officially declared out at 9:28 a.m. June 17.