Greater Vernon Chamber looking for people to help fill its board of directors

Photo: File photo The Greater Vernon Chamber is looking to fill out the Board of Directors

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is looking for community members to serve on its Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term.

The chamber is inviting nominations from now until June 30 at 4 p.m. Candidates will serve a one-year term beginning on Sept. 17 of this year.

“Serving on the Chamber Board is an opportunity to support and advocate for our local business community and to play key roles in shaping the long-term vitality of Greater Vernon,” said Kirndeep Nahal, chamber president.

Nominees are required to be in good standing with chamber members or representatives of member organizations.

Board members will be expected to attend monthly meeting and chamber events, represent the chamber at community functions, support membership engagement, participate in at least on chamber committee, and commit four to six hours monthly of chamber-related duties.

Once nominations close, candidates will be reviewed from July 2 to Aug. 4, online voting will take place Aug. 11 to 29, and succesful candidates will be announced on Sept. 17.

People can submit a nomination by contacting Dan Proulx by phone or email. Candidates must submit a completed nomination form, headshot, and short biography.