Vernonite starting committee to help save O'Keefe Ranch

Ben Low-On

Douglas Macgregor has lived in Vernon for the last forty years and is setting up a committee to help save O’Keefe Ranch just northwest of Vernon.

“It's just our duty as a community to keep this thing alive. You can't let it go,” said Macgregor.

The site has struggled financially in recent years leading to the deterioration of structures on the land.

Macgregor said the committee’s current goal is to help the ranch get through the summer and then they can start focusing on continued general upkeep – he estimates it will take $1.5 million to do all the repairs.

“If we can get $1.5 million together, we can start getting some contractors and people to work on this place and start to keep it up,” said Macgregor.

The 20 year lease between the City of Vernon and the ranch comes to end in March of 2027, which is why Macgregor is so eager to get the committee started.

“There's a very short time to get this done and prove to the city that people in this community love to keep the ranch,” Macgregor told Castanet.

Macgregor added that the ranch is so important for the history it provides and the community would lose out on that history if it were to be shut down.

The ranch property is owned by the City of Vernon and leased to the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society each year to operate and maintain the site. The city also provides a capital works grant.

In recent years, the city budgeted to provide the society with an annual $50,000 capital grant, and often approved further funding requests above that amount. After long lamenting the continued requests for funding the city reviewed the site and it's lease, finding many needed fixes at the site.

City council voted to revert back to the terms of the original lease singed in 1997, which reduced the capital works grant from $50,000 down to $10,000. Council later refused to increase the society's grant to $150,000 in October 2024.

The ranch recently won a contest for $50,000 to help repair the O'Keefe mansion.

Anyone interested in joining the committee is encouraged to contact Macgregor by cell phone or email.

Castanet reached out to O'Keefe Ranch and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming but did not receive responses at the time of publication.